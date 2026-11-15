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Boise State to Host Pac-12 Championship
By Via Boise State University Athletics,,4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho - Boise State's 46-41 victory over Oregon State Saturday night confirmed Albertsons Stadium as the host site for the 2026 Pac-12 Championship. The championship matchup will take place on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. MT. The game will air nationally on CBS. An opponent will be determined following next Saturday's Pac-12 games. The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host a championship matchup for the third consecutive season. Boise State is coming off three consecutive conference titles, and will look to become the sixth team to win four consecutive conference championship games in FBS history. Boise State has...