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Queen Latifah’s ‘Holiday’ Adventures Felt Like Things She’d Do
By Ari Coine,2 days ago
You know those movies that just make you feel good, even when you already know where the story is going? Queen Latifah’s Last Holiday fits comfortably into that category. Two decades after its 2006 release, it still offers a lovely excuse to get comfortable and watch someone finally say yes to the life she has been dreaming about. A fancy hotel, some incredible meals, a little romance, and Latifah leading the way. Pretty inviting, that combination.