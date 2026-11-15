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‘Django Unchained’ Showed Leonardo DiCaprio’s Villainous Side
By Ari Coine,4 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio’s body of work includes many difficult characters. But Calvin Candie is someone you wouldn’t want to cross paths with, let alone lock eyes with. The mercurial plantation owner in Django Unchained gave DiCaprio a chance to play a far more sinister character. It also marked his first film with director Quentin Tarantino. They later reunited for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.