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Anthony Mackie Reveals Hopes for ‘Captain America’ Future
By Ari Coine,4 days ago
Anthony Mackie has the shield, the wings, and a role in the next Avengers movie. But he would also like a couple more Captain America adventures of his own. Mackie shared that he would love to make two additional Captain America movies following Captain America: Brave New World. His main reason is getting to take the character through a complete journey. He also had a little fun pointing out how many movies another Marvel hero has received.