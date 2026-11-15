undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ducks roll Michigan, keep College Football Playoff hopes alive
By Brett Taylor,4 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - No. 16 Oregon dominated Michigan 31-7 at Autzen Stadium, posting the best offensive performance of the season against the Wolverines defense. QB Dylan Raiola threw four touchdown passes and finished 20-of-28 for 341 yards. Both Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan topped 100 receiving yards, each hauling in long touchdown receptions, while Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 98 yards and added a 49-yard touchdown reception.