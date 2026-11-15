undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Peter School Student of the Month, Carolyn Grace Willig!
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
Saint Peter School’s Student of the Month for September’s virtue of courage is Carolyn Grace Willig (Kindergarten). Carolyn was nominated because her teachers have already seen her embrace her new classroom and new experiences this school year. She demonstrates courage by speaking up, trying new things, and approaching each day with a readiness to learn. (Pictured with Carolyn is Student Council President Jack Nolan.)
1