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BG holiday parade registration filled, waitlist remains open
By Lindsay-Jo Douglas,12 days ago
The “Land of Sweets”-themed 71st annual Bowling Green community holiday parade has filled all registration availability, but wait-list spots remain open. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, with units stepping off at approximately 9:50 a.m. and the first unit arriving in downtown Bowling Green at 10 a.m. The chamber is thrilled to bring this event to life.