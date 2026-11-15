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Bogue Sound distillery fundraiser boosts Eastern Carolina honor Flight ahead of May 4
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
A fundraiser at the Bogue Sound distillery today raised money for the Eastern Carolina honor flight organization. The fuel the flight chicken plate fundraiser was hosted by the organization to raise funds that go toward transporting roughly 30 local veterans and their guardians from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor. Chip Schultz is a Vietnam veteran and spokesperson for the group. He is asking for volunteers and funds to help make this effort a reality for our war veterans: