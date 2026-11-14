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Freshmen perform, impress in dominant victory over Tarleton State
By Paige Durrenberger,12 days ago
The lesson from Texas women’s basketball’s game on Saturday is that when a player goes down, there are more waiting in the wings to get her shot. Tarleton State might have been preparing to face senior forward and three-time All-American Madison Booker, but instead, a different challenge stared the Texans down. They faced off against a fluid lineup of new, young and talented players.