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Florida upsets No. 11 Kentucky: Takeaways as Aaron Philo rushes Gators to comeback win on road
By OnlyGators.com Staff,4 days ago
When the halftime whistle sounded, it appeared as if the Florida Gators were on their way to a disappointing performance and their third straight loss after the off week. Thirty minutes later, Florida appeared as if it had regained most of the momentum it lost a month ago when it completed a 21-14 road upset of the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats.