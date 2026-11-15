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After the brief snow for some, temperatures rise and dry weather returns for next week
By Tanner Beam,4 days ago
It’s been a very cold day across southern West Virginia, the high for Saturday actually ended up being exactly what our average low for the day is. Cold weather will continue around the region over the next couple of days before temperatures will start to warm up into the middle of next week. However, we still have a small chance for light flurries across the higher terrain parts of our viewing area into western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas Counties.