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Friday Night Blitz Semifinals: Carey is back to the ‘chip for the third year in a row
By Debanny Cerda,4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The No.3 Carey Panthers (10-1) defeated the previously unbeaten No.2 Rockland Bulldogs (10-1) 42-32 in the 1A state semifinals, advancing to the championship game. Panthers’ Madden Perkes delivered a dominant two-way performance, recording two interceptions—one returned for a touchdown—alongside both a rushing and a receiving score....