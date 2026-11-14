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Grant McCasland Breaks Down Texas Tech's Dominant Win over Stonehill College
4 days ago
The 16th ranked Red Raider basketball team continued its strong start into the 2026-2027 season Saturday afternoon, putting together a dominant performance in an 88-37 victory over Stonehill College at the USA. Texas Tech controlled the game on both ends of the floor, turning a competitive opening stretch into a convincing 51-point victory in front of the home crowd.