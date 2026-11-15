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Southwest Waterfront AARP Chapter Monthly Meeting
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
The Southwest Waterfront AARP Chapter extends an invitation to all to their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon, at the River Park Mutual Homes, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW. The guest speaker is C.D. Dickerson III, National Gallery of Art Curator and Dean of the Center for Advances Study in the Visual Arts. This is a presentation and conversation about making the complexities of art history accessible to the public in imaginative ways and developing innovative scholarship that promotes the National Gallery’s mission as the nation’s art museum. Lunch is $5. For further information, contact Betty Jean Tolbert Jones at 202-664-0901 or jonesbettyjeantolbert@gmail.com.