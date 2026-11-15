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Mids Battle Mountain Hawks Throughout Four-Set Loss
4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Despite knowing beforehand that outcome did not have an impact on playoff seeding for either team, the Navy and Lehigh volleyball teams battled from the start to the finish of a two-hour match that saw the Mountain Hawks (20-4, 13-3) eventually edge the Mids (10-14, 8-8), 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21, Saturday afternoon at Grace Hall in Bethlehem Pa. The match featured 26 ties and 11 lead changes.