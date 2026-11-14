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Lucas Cavallini Announces Forge FC Exit After Canadian Championship
By waking the red staff,2 days ago
Here for a good time, not a long time. Forge FC striker Lucas Cavallini announced his departure from Canadian Premier League side Forge FC on Friday. The announcement comes less than two months after the former Canadian international signed with the club in September, and off the back of a historic Canadian Championship win with the CPL club. While he left with one medal, Cavallini and Forge FC fell short of adding the triple crown to their resumes, coming within two points of the CPL Shield before being dumped out of the CPL playoffs after Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scored a…