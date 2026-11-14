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Jackson Ragen suspended two games for yellow-card tackle
By Jeremiah Oshan,3 days ago
Jackson Ragen has been suspended two games for his tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg in the 76th minute of last Saturday’s game against LAFC. The tackle resulted in Shaffelburg going to the hospital with some broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Here’s the tackle. — Jeremiah Oshan (@jeremiah.sounderatheart.com) 2026-11-14T19:49:17.590Z At the time, Ragen was only shown a yellow, but the MLS Disciplinary Committee stepped in to make its ruling under Parameter 3, which effectively allows them to overrule PRO in cases where the three-person committee unanimously agrees that a red card would have been appropriate. Ragen will miss Thursday's Western Conference...