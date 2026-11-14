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“The sea hates a coward”
By Dave Clark,4 days ago
This season we’ve learned that the defense must be near-perfect for the Seattle Sounders to win. With an offense that struggles to score goals (1.57/game since acquiring Dejan Joveljić, an improvement on their 1.1 prior*) the team has an aversion to risk and yet still give up more shots than they take. Schmetzer’s side is 1-8-3 in MLS play when giving up 2 or more goals. Even giving up a single goal is a toss up, with a very mediocre 4-4-5 record. Scoring first and then holding on has been the key to the too-limited successes in 2026. Between a…