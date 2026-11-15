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NBA roundup: Upstart Bulls snap Timberwolves’ 5-game win streak
4 days ago
Norman Powell scored 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls came away with a 117-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Matas Buzelis added 18 points and nine rebounds for Chicago. Buddy Hield and Tre Jones scored 16 points apiece off the bench. Josh Giddey contributed eight points and led the team with five assists along with eight rebounds.