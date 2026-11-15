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Odaiba Recruits Alyssa Jane for Nu-Disco Single “Slow It Down”
By Quincy,4 days ago
Odaiba pairs infectious grooves with Alyssa Jane’s cool delivery for a track about enjoying the moment. Whenever Odaiba enters the room, you can count on feel-good vibes. He knows how to put together production that belongs somewhere with beautiful people and absolutely no reason to check your work email. His latest single, “Slow It Down,” features one of my favorite singers, Alyssa Jane.