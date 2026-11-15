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Should the Bruins Keep 30-Goal Pace Forward Or Sell High?
By Jim Parsons,4 days ago
Casey Mittelstadt has seven goals in 20 games. That puts him on roughly a 30-goal pace over 84 games. When GM Don Sweeney traded Charlie Coyle for Will Zellers, a second-round pick, and a top-six winger who has suddenly become second in goals behind the Bruins’ David Pastrnak, it looked like a pretty good deal. But beneath the surface, this hot start might lead the Bruins to make a key decision.