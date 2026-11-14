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BELTON VARSITY LOSES TO VANDEGRIFT
12 days ago
The Belton Tigers battled a talented Vandegrift Vipers squad in the Concordia Shootout but ultimately came up short, falling 65-50. The Tigers were led offensively by Ty Johnson, who poured in a team-high 17 points, providing a strong scoring presence throughout the contest. Luke Munden added 12 points, while Abran Knight chipped in 7 to help pace the Belton offense. Despite the loss, the Tigers showed flashes of strong play against a quality opponent.