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Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres scores twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina to fire Graham Potter's Sweden to Nations League A promotion
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Gyokeres converted twice from the penalty spot as Potter's hosts surged into a three-goal half-time lead following Daniel Svensson's opener. The centre-forward also had an assist for Alexander Isak chalked off for offside before the visitors pulled two goals back. Saturday's triumph on November 14 secured Sweden's promotion back to League A for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.