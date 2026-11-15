undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Live Notes from No. 6 Texas vs No. 21 LSU
By Devon Messinger,4 days ago
Follow along as our Devon Messinger jots down notes from the press box during Texas’ matchup against the LSU Tigers. On Texas’ first drive of offense, Arch Manning found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown rush. On the drive, Steve Sarkisian rolled out several interesting pre-snap looks against the Tiger defense in which Texas running backs or tight ends were motioned to the far side of the perimeter. Notably on the drive, LSU was called for three penalties, aiding the Longhorn offense down the field.