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Ciryl Gane sweeps Josh Hokit on the scorecards to retain heavyweight title at UFC 334 at MSG
By DG Dan Gelston Associated Press,4 days ago
NEW YORK — Josh Hokit wore an American flag bandana and sunglasses as he extended his hand toward Ciryl Gane and briefly dropped his outrageous "Incredible Hok" persona. "You're tougher than I thought," Hokit said. Gane was tough. And he's still the champ. Gane successfully defended his heavyweight championship,...