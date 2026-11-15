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The Cut Triumph Over The Death Riders & The Conglomeration in Anarchy in the Arena Match at AEW Full Gear 2026
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
The Cut defeated The Death Riders and The Conglomeration in a violent Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear, taking a giant stride toward establishing their dominance in All Elite Wrestling. The penultimate match of tonight’s PPV saw Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Clark Connors,...