undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alexandra Ignatova has a new name, new title (mom) and new approach to figure skating
By Philip Hersh,4 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. -- So much is different for Alexandra Trusova. Even her surname, which is that of her husband of two years, Makar Ignatov, in its female version, Ignatova. The Russian teenager who eight years ago led the quadruple jump revolution in women’s figure skating — and reacted with childlike petulance when her record-setting five free skate quads were not good enough to win the singles gold medal at the 2022 Olympics — is now a 22-year-old woman and mother of a 15-month-old son, Mikhail.