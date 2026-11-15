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LIKE A HOT KNIFE THROUGH BUTTER | Gilmer makes short work of NL, moves on to round two \ BUCKEYE BEAT with PHILLIP WILLIAMS
By Phillip Williams,4 days ago
MESQUITE – Were thou to poll the pollsters who queried the Gilmer Buckeyes and North Lamar Panthers late Friday eve as to whether they subscribed to the superannuated superstition that Friday the 13th is a day of disquieting doom, you would ascertain that those two teams gave antonym answers.
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