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Lee University Athletic Department Statement on the End of the GSC Volleyball Championship
4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Tenn. - The Lee University volleyball team was up 14-13 in the fifth and deciding set of the Gulf South Conference championship game. After a timeout, a Sydney Sharpe serve was touched by a University of Montevallo player. Then a second player was diving for the ball which was almost on the ground when a buzzer sounded. The ruling was a replay of the rally and Montevallo went on to win 16-14. -- STATEMENT FROM LEE VICE PRESIDENT OF ATHLETICS JOHN MAUPIN: