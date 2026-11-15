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FAA: US Flight Schedules Expected to Return to Normal by Sunday After Ground Stop
By John Michael Jayme,4 days ago
US flight schedules are expected to return to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after the nation’s longest ground stop in 25 years, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters on Saturday that airlines “will still have delays and cancellations” Saturday, but added that the “worst is behind us.”