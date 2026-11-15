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Dallas Love Field reopens after unfounded threat prompts temporary closure
By Gracie Savage,4 days ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - Dallas Love Field has reopened and normal operations have resumed after a security alert involving a commercial aircraft prompted a temporary closure Saturday night, airport officials said. The airport said officers responded to an aircraft alert at about 8:30 p.m. First responders preliminary investigation found that...