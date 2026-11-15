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Live updates: CSU football takes two-game losing streak into road matchup against Washington State
By Devin Imsirpasic,4 days ago
Washington State continues domination, adds two more touchdowns to beat CSU 73-7 The Cougars never let their foot off the gas, and added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Rams by a whopping 66 points. Those scores came from Maxwell Woods from two yards out, and backup quarterback Julian Dugger from 60 yards out.