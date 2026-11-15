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Arch Manning throws game-winning TD pass with 3 seconds left to crush No. 21 LSU's playoff hopes in No. 6 Texas' 22-21 win
By Nick Bromberg,4 days ago
No. 21 LSU's College Football Playoff hopes got dashed by Arch Manning and Raleek Brown. No. 6 Texas, meanwhile, is almost assuredly in the 12-team field. Manning hit Brown on a swing pass with three seconds left for a 4-yard touchdown to give the No. 6 Longhorns a 22-21 win over the No. 21 Tigers.