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Inbox Winter 2026/2027
By Peggy,4 days ago
E. L. Wilk’s #1 bestselling medical thriller, Body of Work (H & E Wilk Press, 2025), is a Publishers Weekly “must read” and an Eric Hoffer Award Gold Medal finalist. Wilk is a Wellesley College alumna, author, speaker, content creator, publisher, and longtime Weston resident. More than 6,500 Goodreads readers have added it to their “Want to Read” shelf. Having reinvented herself, she built successful careers in writing, publishing, real estate, and digital media. She is currently writing the sequel to this book and her first major motion picture screenplay, Earthling.