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Norton, Mass: Doofus Backing Out Of The GYM Parking Lot Doesn’t Think To Look Behind Them, Crashes Into Car Driving Past
By Paulo Acoba,2 days ago
This driver backing out of their space didn’t think to look behind them and paid a pretty penny. Bristol County-area driver and Redditor /u/TheSlavinator shared head-shaking dashcam footage from earlier in October (Oct 21, 2026) to the /r/IdiotsInCars subreddit showing a driver failing to check their rear-view when reversing, causing them to crash into a driver just trying to get by.