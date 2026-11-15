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Sonnen, SOLRITE, & ADAPT Energy, Integrating VPP Breakers to Turn Home Loads into Flexible Grid Assets
By Press Release,5 days ago
Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. SOLRITE Unveils Next-Gen Virtual Power Plant Node with sonnen and ADAPT Energy,...