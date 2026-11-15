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Rocket Fuel: The Last Frontier For Natural Gas
By Tina Casey,4 days ago
Fossil fuels are slowly beginning to lose their grip on the global transportation sector, with one key omission: rocket fuel. The rocket fuel conundrum has earned an uptick in attention in recent years, now that rocket launches, once rare, are becoming as commonplace as rush hour traffic. The Elon Musk venture SpaceX, for example, is building new natural gas pipelines in order to produce its own methane-based propellant, needed to sustain the launch of many thousands of rockets in the coming years.