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Data Management Should Build Down From the Agent
4 days ago
Models Come and Go. Data Stays. Agentic data management is quickly becoming one of the hardest problems in enterprise AI. Models can be rented, swapped and replaced each year. The data underneath them is where long-term value lives. Agents also generate far more queries than humans ever did. Machines already drive a growing share of search traffic. The demands on data infrastructure are rising just as fast.