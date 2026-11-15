undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mizzou women's cross country earns at-large bid to NCAA Championship
By Sagan Alsop, Columbia Missourian,4 days ago
For the second straight year, the Mizzou women's cross country team is heading to the NCAA Championship. In addition, freshman Jean Kipchumba on the men's qualified individually after a third-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship. Kipchumba set a Mizzou school record for running the fastest 10-kilometer race at...