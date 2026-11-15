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LSU dominates offensive glass to complete second-half comeback and upset No. 14 Gonzaga
By Quinn Carey SWX Local Sports Reporter,4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — A dominant second-half performance on the offensive glass by the LSU Tigers proved to be the difference Saturday afternoon, handing the Gonzaga Bulldogs a heartbreaking loss at Spokane Arena. The back-and-forth game saw Gonzaga jump out to an early seven-point lead behind 12 first-half fast-break points....