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No. 1 Huskers pummel Iowa on Senior Day
By Nate Rohr,4 days ago
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball dispatched Iowa in a tidy 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 sweep Saturday at John Cook Arena in Lincoln. The match was merely prelude to Senior Day ceremonies honoring Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray and Laney Choboy, an accomplished senior class that has won four Big Ten championships in four seasons. All four seniors could return for next season after changes to NCAA eligibility rules gave all four of them one more season to play.