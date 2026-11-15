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Sevilla’s 16 lead UC Davis over Sacramento State 75-56
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla scored 16 points as UC Davis beat Sacramento State 75-56 on Saturday. Sevilla shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (3-1). Ylan Esso-Essis scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Jalen Stokes shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.