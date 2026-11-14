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Misunderstandings Clear Up Regarding the Launch Window of Grand Theft Auto 6 Online
By Chidubem Ndubuisi,2 days ago
Recent speculation concerning the release timeline of Grand Theft Auto 6 Online stems from widespread media misinterpretations rather than official confirmations from Rockstar Games. Confusion intensified following a Bloomberg Originals YouTube video released on November 13, which asserted that the long-term engine and multiplayer component would arrive a year after the base game’s initial launch. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier later clarified that the video’s script contained an error regarding this scheduling.