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GTA 6's Full Map Slips Out Through a Collector's Edition Store Display
By Megan Carla,4 days ago
Rockstar has guarded one thing more closely than any other in the long road to launch: the full map. Trailers have toured Vice City and pieces of Leonida, but the complete layout has never been shown — and with less than a week to go, it has reportedly surfaced anyway, not through a hack or a trailer breakdown, but through the game's own collector's merchandise sitting on a shop floor.