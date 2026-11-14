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Strayward Brings Realistic Gunplay and Hand-Crafted Maps to Voxel Survival
By Chidubem Ndubuisi,4 days ago
Developer Northoryn Games has released a free multiplayer demo for Strayward, an upcoming open-world voxel survival title that pairs blocky building mechanics with a realistic firearms system. Scheduled for a full launch on Steam in the second quarter of 2027, the game puts up to four players in isolated regions where scavenging, shelter construction, and tactical gunfights dictate survival.