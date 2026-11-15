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Top Seeds Roll in District 10 1A, 2A Semifinals powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg
By Andy Close,4 days ago
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Chase Mitcheltree rushed for three touchdowns as top seed Wilmington rolled to a 54-14 win over Saegertown in the District 10 Class 1A semifinals. Mitcheltree rushed for 174 yards on 11 carries, and Cael Kettering scored on runs of 3 and 52 yards in the first half and had 182 yards on just eight carries. Both had touchdown runs in the first quarter.