undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Magic: The Gathering Introduces Nerfed Black Lotus Card in Upcoming Underwater Set
By Chidubem Ndubuisi,2 days ago
Wizards of the Coast has officially revealed Abyssal Lotus, a heavily restricted version of the iconic Black Lotus, as a major chase card for its upcoming Nauctis: The Sunken Realm expansion releasing on February 5, 2027. Like its 1993 predecessor, the new artifact costs zero mana to cast and can be exiled to generate three mana of any single color, though significant mechanical changes prevent it from dominating early turns.