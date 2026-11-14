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Neil Druckmann and Zach Cregger Meet for Private Gaming Session at Naughty Dog
By Chidubem Ndubuisi,2 days ago
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann hosted filmmaker Zach Cregger for a private gaming session at the studio’s offices this week, sparking industry speculation about a potential collaboration or an early playtest of an unannounced build. Druckmann shared photographs of the visit on his official Threads account on Wednesday, showing the director of the 2026 Resident Evil film playing an undisclosed title while Druckmann observed from nearby.