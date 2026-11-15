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Star Wars: Galactic Racer Blasts Past a Major Player Milestone as Fuse Games Teases Its Future
By Megan Carla,4 days ago
A debut game is not supposed to move this fast. Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the first title from Fuse Games, had no track record to coast on — just a licence, a need for speed, and an October launch window crowded with bigger names. A little over a month later, the arcade racer has a player count most new studios would trade their fastest ship for.
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