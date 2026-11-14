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The Blood of Dawnwalker Update 1.2 Brings New Game Plus, Balancing Changes and More
By Shouvik Bose,13 days ago
Developer Rebel Wolves’ open world vampire action RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker is set to receive update 1.2 next week which will add a New Game Plus mode designed to spice up your second playthroughs, smoother combat movements and many other additions and improvements that can add to the overall playability of the game. The New Game Plus allows you to dive straight into a new playthrough with all of your previously unlocked skills, gears along with levels, enabling a more empowering experience for all players in The Blood of Dawnwalker.